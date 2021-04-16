NATA 2021: Answer key for first exam available on nata.in; steps to download

Candidates can calculate their probable marks by tallying the answer key with their response sheets, which will also be made available on the website in a few days

The Council of Architecture (CoA) today (Friday, 16 April 2021) released the answer key for the first exam of the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) 2021.

The answer key is available on the official website www.nata.in, a report in NDTV said.

Here are the steps that candidates can follow to view and download the answer key:

Step 1: Visit the website www.nata.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘NATA 2021 Registration’.

Step 3: A new page will open. Enter your credentials and click on ‘Login’.

Step 4: The answer key for the first exam of NATA 2021 will be displayed once you log in. Download it.

Step 5: Take a print out and keep it for future reference.

According to a report in Careers360, candidates can calculate their probable marks by tallying the answer key with their response sheets, which will also be made available on the website in a few days. The second test for NATA 2021 will be on Saturday, 12 June.

The exam is conducted to check the aptitude of aspirants wanting to study Architecture. Several skills that are assessed in NATA are critical thinking ability, cognitive skills, visual perception and aesthetic sensitivity tests, and logical reasoning.

NATA is a mandatory requirement for admission to the BArch course. Based on the score, competent authorities of the respective state carry out the admission process.

The provision of two tests has been introduced by the council for candidates who miss out on a test or wish to improve their score. A total of 125 questions will be asked in the exam for a total score of 200.