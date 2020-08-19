NATA 2020: Council of Architecture to release admit cards on 24 Aug; download from nata.in

After facing significant delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the aptitude test for admission to architecture courses will be held on 29 August, 2020

The Council of Architecture or CoA is going to release the admit cards for the National Aptitude Test in Architecture or NATA 2020 on 24 August. Candidates, who have registered for the NATA 2020, can visit the official website www.nata.in to download their admit cards.

The information came from an updated information brochure posted on the site.

After facing significant delay due to the pandemic, the aptitude test is going to be held on 29 August, 2020. The brochure also included other details such as the examination date, test pattern and changed eligibility criteria.

In order to enable smooth conduct of the entrance examination, candidates can opt for the home proctored test or avail the computer facility from any centre near their abode. Applicants were also given the option to choose their desired centre earlier.

This is to ensure that those who have applied for the NATA 2020, do not have apprehensions about contracting the virus, reported Jagran Josh. All examinees appearing for the test at designated centres must adhere to the COVID-19 protocols.

Hence, wearing masks, using sanitisers and maintaining social distancing is mandatory.

Here is how one can download the NATA admit card once it is released:

Step 1: Go to the official site of NATA at nata.in

Step 2: Click on the link that takes you to the admit cards on the homepage

Step 3: Provide the application number and password you had used during your registration for NATA 2020

Step 4: Select NATA 2020 under the assessment tab

Step 5: A new webpage will appear with the admit card for the exam

Step 6: Download and take a print out for future reference

Only the first NATA is going to be held on 29 August. The date for the second exam has not been scheduled yet.