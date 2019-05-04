NATA 2019 Results Declared: Scorecard of first test shifted to new page; here's how you can check your score

NATA 2019 Results Declared : The results for National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) 2019, which were released Friday, have now been made available at online.cbexams.com.

Earlier, the results were initially uploaded at NATA's official website, nata.in, on Friday around 11 am. However, later in the day, the page was taken down. The link for the results page was also removed from the NATA home page.

The NATA results page is displaying a 404 error.

One Twitter user had claimed the website has been down all day.

However, now the results are available at the new website. Out of 32856 candidates 27232 candidates have passed in the examination.

Here is how you can check the results.

Steps to check NATA Result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the site https://online.cbexams.com/natasc/default.aspx

Step 2: Enter your Application number and password

Step 3: Key in the captcha text shown on the screen

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download it and take a print out of the same

The NATA is a national level examination for admission to undergraduate courses in Architecture and is conducted by the National Institute of Advanced Studies in Architecture.

The results were released for the first attempt of NATA 2019. The first aptitude test was conducted on 14 April, 2019. The final answer key has already been released by the Council of Architecture.

The examination was conducted in two shifts: the first shift was from 10 am to 11 am and the second shift from 11.15 am to 1.15 pm. The total marks in the examination were 200.

In case any student(s) could not appear in the first test or could not do well due to any reason, he/she may apply for the Second Test scheduled to be held on 7th July 2019. Last date for Registration for Second Test is 12 June 2019 and the exam will be conducted by the authorities on 7 July. The result for the second attempt is expected to be declared on 21 July, 2019. The timing and the examination pattern will be the same as the first.

