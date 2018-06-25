Football world cup 2018

Naroda Patiya riots case: Gujarat HC sentences 3 convicts to 10 years rigorous imprisonment, fines them Rs 1,000 each

India FP Staff Jun 25, 2018 13:25:17 IST

The Gujarat High Court on Monday pronounced 10 years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 1,000 each for convicts Umesh Bharwad, Padmendrasinh Rajput and Rajkumar Chaumal in the 2002 Naroda Patiya case, according to reports.

In April, the court had upheld the conviction of Bajrang Dal leader Babu Bajrangi in the case while acquitting BJP leader Maya Kodnani. The high court found Bajrangi guilty of criminal conspiracy (IPC section 120B) along with two other convicts – Prakash Rathod and Suresh Jhala.

File image of Gujarat High Court. Image courtesy: gujarathighcourt.nic.in

File image of Gujarat High Court. Image courtesy: gujarathighcourt.nic.in

Ninety-seven people from the Muslim community were massacred in Ahmedabad's Naroda Patiya area on 28 February, 2002, in what was one of the worst incidents of rioting following the Godhra train burning incident of 27 February, 2002, in which 59 karsevaks were killed.

In August 2012, a special court for SIT cases had sentenced 32 people, including Kodnani, to life imprisonment. Kodnani was sentenced to 28 years in prison, while Babu Bajrangi was given life imprisonment till death with a condition of remission.

Seven accused were given enhanced life imprisonment of 21 years, which they will serve after undergoing 10 years' imprisonment under Section 326 (causing grievous hurt) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The remaining accused were given simple life imprisonment (14 years). The trial court also acquitted 29 other accused for want of evidence.

With inputs from agencies


Updated Date: Jun 25, 2018 13:25 PM

