Narendra Singh Tomar tells Lok Sabha Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojna to be made more effective; invites suggestions from MPs

New Delhi: Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar told the Lok Sabha on Wednesday that the government is working on making Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojna more effective and invited suggestions from members on the same.

"Earlier also there was PM Fasal Bima...today there is focus on PM Fasal Bima. But my Prime Minister and myself do not consider this PM Fasal Bima Yojna a complete scheme. Through you I want to tell the members that with regard to PM Fasal Bima Yojna, if they have some valuable suggestions they can give them to me in three-five days," Tomar said.

He was replying to queries raised by members during the discussion on Demand for Grants under the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare. "We are working on how can we make the PM Fasal Bima Yojana easier, more useful, more beneficial," the minister said. He said more funds were allocated under the PM Fasal Bima Yojana during the tenure of Prime Minister Narendra Modi than it was before 2014.

Stating that now more educated people were taking to farming, he said technology was also being used for farming. With regard to doubling of farmers’ income, Tomar said a big target and a road map has to be made and the result cannot be visible in a day.

Over 10 crore soil health cards have already been issued, he said, adding that work on allotting 9.82 crore cards in the second phase is under way. The government, he said, is working on zero-budget farming.

The Centre also took a decision on neem-coated urea, he said, stressing that the farmers were getting sufficient urea and the big queues for getting it can no more be seen. The black-marketing in urea, he said, has also come to an end.

The Centre is working on providing Kisan Credit Cards to all farmers, the Minister said. Stating the country welcomed the PM-KISAN scheme, Tomar said the scheme was not merely a slogan."We should rise above the politics and welcome it,” he said.

The work on agricultural mechanisation is underway, he said, adding that “the agricultural land and farmers would be made smart.” The Lok Sabha later approved the Demand for Grants under Control of Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.