Narendra Modi's wishes Rahul Gandhi 'good health and long life' on Congress chief's 49th birthday

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday wished Congress president Rahul Gandhi on his birthday. Modi took to Twitter to convey his wishes to Rahul, who turned 49 on Wednesday.

Best wishes to Shri @RahulGandhi on his birthday. May he be blessed with good health and a long life. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 19, 2019

"Best wishes to Shri Rahul Gandhi on his birthday. May he be blessed with good health and a long life," he tweeted. Rahul is expected to meet Congress leaders at the party headquarters later in the day. The grand old party uploaded a video titled "Five times Rahul Gandhi inspired Indians everywhere" to wish its president. Party workers, supporters and well-wishers also took to Twitter to wish the Congress chief as #HappyBirthdayRahulGandhi began to trend on the social media platform.

On Congress President @RahulGandhi's birthday, we look back at five moments when he inspired Indians everywhere. #HappyBirthdayRahulGandhi pic.twitter.com/Clj0gJ6kqj — Congress (@INCIndia) June 19, 2019

