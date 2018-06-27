Narendra Modi's security guidelines are not new but reiteration of existing rules, clarifies home ministry

New Delhi: The Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday said the guidelines it has issued for the security of Prime Minister Narendra Modi were not new, and these were required to be reiterated from time to time.

In a statement, the ministry said it had recently reiterated the guidelines or standard operating procedures regarding security arrangements of VVIP's during road shows to all states and Union territories.

"Guidelines for security of VVIP's are required to be reiterated from time to time. These guidelines are not new; they are reiteration of existing guidelines and do not contain any specific reference to ministers or other dignitaries".

"No new restrictions have been added through these guidelines/SOPs and only the laid down protocols have been reiterated," the statement read.

On 11 June, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh had reviewed prime minister's security and directed that all necessary measures be taken in consultation with other agencies to suitably strengthen security arrangements for the prime minister.

According to reports, there has been an "all-time high" threat to the prime minister and he is the "most valuable target" in the run-up to the 2019 General Election.