Narendra Modi's leadership, willpower made IAF pilot's return from Pakistan within 24 hours possible: Amit Shah in Surat

Surat (Gujarat): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Amit Shah on Sunday said Indian Air Force (IAF) pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman returned from Pakistan within 24 hours owing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's willpower.

Addressing a gathering in Surat, Shah said, "Earlier our jawans used to be beheaded and insulted, but today situation is such that when our jawan fell in Pakistan while shooting down an F-16, within 24 hours he was back. This change is because of Narendra Modi's will power."

Speaking about his long association with Modi and the latter's working style, Shah said, "I know Prime Minister Narendra Modi since 1980. I learned a lot of things from him. He had nurtured party workers all over India. When Narendra Modi took the post of chief minister of Gujarat, he didn't even have the experience of winning a village headman election. However, even at a time when the state was affected by the massive earthquake tragedy, he provided excellent leadership and took it on a path of development. Within 14 years the whole country got to know how a chief minister must perform."

Asserting that India has seen a historic transformation under Modi's leadership, he said, "Despite getting a full majority, Modi wanted NDA allies to be kept along. During the Sonia-Manmohan 10-year stint, everyone knew the state of security. Now we have zero tolerance against terrorism. When the first surgical strike happened after Uri, they knew what zero tolerance is."

Speaking about the IAF air strike at terrorist hideouts in Pakistan, Shah said, "After Pulwama, everyone thought that surgical strike is very difficult this time because they all would be very alert now. But Modi kept on working as per his schedule, took a decision and our brave air force officers killed hundreds of terrorists and came safely back to India."

Shah also lambasted the Opposition for raising questions over the credibility of the air strike and said, "Mamata Banerjee is asking for proof, Rahul Gandhi is saying it's being politicised, Akhilesh is demanding for inquiry. They should be ashamed of their statements which is bringing a smile on the face of Pakistan. I know they do not have calibre as much as Modi ji have, but if they cannot support it, they should at least learn to remain silent."

Shah further outlined the growth of India under the NDA government and said, "Earlier we had an economist prime minister who had left the country on the 9th place and only after NDA formed government we came to the 6th place. Now I can assure that the day Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be sworn on the prime minister post again, we will climb to 5th position."

