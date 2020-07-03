Narendra Modi visits soldiers in Ladakh, says 'bravery sent message about India's strength'
The prime minister was accompanied by Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane
Leh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday addressed the soldiers in Nimmoo, Ladakh, saying that the bravery displayed by them and their compatriots have conveyed a message to the world about India's strength.
"The bravery that you and your compatriots showed, a message has gone to the world about India's strength," said Modi while addressing the soldiers.
"Your courage is higher than the heights where you are posted today," he added.
#WATCH: Prime Minister Narendra Modi among soldiers after addressing them in Nimmoo, Ladakh. pic.twitter.com/YMqNs7DIEX
— ANI (@ANI) July 3, 2020
"Atmanirbhar Bharat ka sankalp aapke tyag, balidan, pursharth ke karan aur bhi mazbut hai,"(The determination of self-reliant India gets strengthened from your sacrifice and courage)," Modi said.
The soldiers were observed maintaining social distancing while Modi's address.
Modi on Friday made a surprise visit to Ladakh and was briefed by senior officers at Nimmoo amid ongoing tension with China. He was accompanied by Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane.
He reached Nimmoo early on Friday morning and interacted with Army, Air Force and ITBP personnel.
Sources had earlier informed about CDS Rawat's visit to Leh on Friday.
General Rawat's visit holds importance since it comes in the wake of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's visit to Ladakh being rescheduled.
Earlier, the Defence Minister was scheduled to visit Ladakh to review the preparedness of the army amid the ongoing standoff with China.
The situation at the India-China border remains tense after 20 Indian soldiers lost their lives in a violent face-off in the Galwan valley on 15-16 June when Chinese troops attempted to unilaterally change the status quo during the de-escalation.
India and China have been involved in talks to ease the ongoing border tensions since last month.
