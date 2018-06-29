Football world cup 2018

associate sponsors

Llyod
HDFC
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Narendra Modi visits Atal Bihari Vajpayee again; prime minister's third trip to AIIMS to see 93-year-old ailing BJP leader

India Natasha Trivedi Jun 29, 2018 13:59:10 IST

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday visited his ailing predecessor Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who is undergoing treatment at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

File image of Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Reuters

File image of Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Reuters

This is the third time Modi has visited the former prime minister, who was admitted to the country's premier hospital on 11 June with a kidney tract infection, chest congestion, urinary tract infection and urine output on the lower side.

Modi was at the AIIMS on Friday where he laid the foundation stone for the National Centre for Ageing and also inaugurated a super speciality and an emergency block at Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi.

He also inaugurated a 300-bed Power Grid Vishram Sadan in AIIMS and a 'connection motorable tunnel' between AIIMS, Ansari Nagar and the Trauma Centre.

According to a source at AIIMS, Modi, after the event, visited Vajpayee for around 10-15 minutes.

The 93-year-old BJP leader, a diabetic, has one functional kidney. He had suffered a stroke in 2009 that weakened his cognitive abilities. Subsequently, he developed dementia.


Updated Date: Jun 29, 2018 13:59 PM

Also Watch

FIFA World Cup 2018: Lionel Messi's genius shines against Nigeria, helps Argentina extend stay in Russia
  • Thursday, June 28, 2018 No medicines, doctors or staff: A Faizabad primary health centre that is located in the middle of a forest
  • Tuesday, June 26, 2018 It's A Wrap: Swara Bhasker talks about Veere Di Wedding, Twitter trolls in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Wednesday, June 27, 2018 FIFA World Cup 2018: Uruguayan defender Jose Maria Gimenez may be fit in time for round of 16 fixture against Portugal
  • Monday, June 4, 2018 It's A Wrap: Bhavesh Joshi Superhero makers Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane in conversation with Parul Sharma

Also See




No Live Matches

- 30 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
France
:
Argentina
- 30 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Uruguay
:
Portugal
- 01 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Spain
:
Russia
- 01 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
Croatia
:
Denmark
- 02 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Brazil
:
Mexico
- 02 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
Belgium
:
Japan
- 03 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Sweden
:
Switzerland
- 03 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
Colombia
:
England
- 06 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
W49
:
W50
- 06 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W53
:
W54
- 07 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
W55
:
W56
- 07 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W51
:
W52
- 10 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W57
:
W58
- 11 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W59
:
W60
- 14 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
L61
:
L62
- 15 Jul 2018, 08:30 PM
W61
:
W62



It's A Wrap: Swara Bhasker talks about Veere Di Wedding, Twitter trolls in conversation with Parul Sharma



Top Stories




Cricket Scores