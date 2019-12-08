Narendra Modi visits Arun Shourie at Pune hospital, wins over Twitterati for graceful gesture towards staunch critic of his administration

Prime Minister Narendra Modi earned praise on social media for an unplanned visit to Arun Shourie, a staunch critic of his administration, at a Pune hospital on Sunday.

Modi, who was in Pune to attend the conclusion of the three-day conference of IGs and DGPs, reached Ruby Hall Clinic at 6 pm and spent 15 minutes with Shourie, who has been undergoing treatment since he fell on 1 December while out on a walk near his bungalow in Lavasa, some 60 kilometres from Pune.

Modi tweeted:

In Pune, I met former Union Minister Arun Shourie Ji. Enquired about his health and had a wonderful interaction with him. We pray for his long and healthy life. pic.twitter.com/arjXSUoirf — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 8, 2019

Shourie, 78, a former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and a minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government between 1999 and 2004, became a vocal critic of the economic policies of the Modi government, leading to a parting of ways with the ruling dispensation.

Twitter users praised Modi's gesture:

Arun Shourie spent years now attacking Narendra Modi and his government, after becoming a rebel. But when he is not in the best of health, Modi inquired about his health and prayed for better health. Now that's a real humanistic approach towards even your most bitter critics.. pic.twitter.com/b2IKeY1KbB — Kiran Kumar S (@KiranKS) December 8, 2019



Another user praised the prime minister for "raising the bar."

Very graceful gesture from PM @narendramodi. Mr Shourie has been very critical of PM and his govt, using intemperate language at times. But the PM raised the bar by visiting him in hospital and wishing him speedy recovery. 👃 https://t.co/f07IhkhK5A — Binoy Sharma (@BinoySharma6) December 8, 2019

Good gesture, Mr PM

Disclaimer - Shourie is my fav author. Get well soon https://t.co/nhR9pbyJQ3 — Smita Deshmukh (@smitadeshmukh) December 8, 2019

Very Great Gesture towards Old experienced people. https://t.co/I3amSuPJvi — SUNIL PAREEK (@pareekindia) December 8, 2019

That's how a leader should be. Ideology and all the differences aside when it comes to be a human being we should respect and care for each other. https://t.co/XaEGZBtQWU — Krishna (@Atheist_Krishna) December 8, 2019

PM @narendramodi visiting Mr Arun Shourie in hospital!! Nice of PM, hope this washes away all the ill feelings..!!!! pic.twitter.com/x74yhd4tDG — Lt Cdr Rajesh (Retd) (@pkrajeshpk) December 8, 2019

Recently, the Modi government had come under criticism from eminent business personalities including Rahul Bajaj, who said that the current regime has created an environment of fear and uncertainty.

