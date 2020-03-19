Narendra Modi violating law by attending Parliament while his govt urges those above 65 years to stay indoors: Congress

New Delhi: The Congress on Thursday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to walk the talk and not pontificate, claiming that he was violating the law by attending Parliament despite his government urging citizens above 65 years to remain indoors by invoking the Epidemic Act.

Senior Congress spokesperson Anand Sharma said the prime minister is exposing MPs and thousands of people to the spread of coronavirus by allowing the continuation of the Parliament session, which he termed "farcical".

He alleged that the only reason the Parliament was functioning was because the BJP government was awaiting the outcome of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly crisis, where Congress has been asked to hold a floor test by Friday.

"The coronavirus pandemic is posing a grave threat globally to the health of the citizens and the economies of countries. The country and world are united in the wake of this pandemic. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, however, must walk the talk, and not pontificate.

"The government has evoked the Epidemic Act and asked citizens above 65 to stay indoors. Urge the PM to respect and not violate the law by insisting the farcical Parliament session to continue. He, his ministers and other leaders above 65 years would be violators of the law," Sharma said.

The Congress leader said if the government has come out with guidelines to say that no person above 65 years should be exposed, he should at least respect the government guidelines himself as the prime minister, his ministers and MPs are above 65 years of age.

"Section 144 has been promulgated and states locked down, then why is Parliament allowed to function. The reason is not due to conviction towards parliamentary democracy, but because they are awaiting the outcome of the Madhya Pradesh floor test," he said.

The Supreme Court on Thursday asked the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh to hold a floor test by Friday.

Another Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill tweeted, "BJP government issues advisory for people above 65 to stay at home. Majority MPs esp Rajya Sabha are above 65, including PM, so why is Parliament still functioning? Very sure after MP floor test Parliament will be adjourned sine die. BJP puts politics above preventive health measures." PTI SKC

