Narendra Modi UNGA Speech Updates: Terrorism hurts the very principles on which United Nations was founded, says Indian PM

Narendra Modi UNGA Speech Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the annual high-level UN General Assembly (UNGA) session on 27 September, focussing on the themes of progress and development, climate change, unity and terrorism.
According to an updated list of speakers for the General Debate of the 74th session of the UNGA, Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan is likely to address the UNGA session shortly after Modi's address.
After winning the elections in 2014, Modi delivered his maiden address as the prime minister to world leaders at the UN General Assembly.
This year, his visit in September and address to world leaders at the UN will be the first after winning a second term as Prime Minister in a resounding electoral victory in May,.
The initial speakers' list indicates that about 112 Heads of State, nearly 48 Heads of Government and over 30 Foreign Ministers will arrive in New York to address the General Debate.
This comes just a day before Pakistan foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi boycotted S Jaishankar's opening statement at the meeting of the SAARC Council of Foreign Ministers on Thursday, with the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) saying the country will not engage with India "until and unless" it lifts the "siege" in Kashmir.
Qureshi "refuses to attend Indian Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar's statement at the meeting of SAARC Council of Ministers," PTI tweeted. The meeting on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session started in his absence.
Jaishankar was among the first ministers to arrive for the SAARC Ministerial Meeting. He was in the meeting for over 45 minutes and then left.
He didn't make a comment when asked about Qureshi boycotting the SAARC meeting. The Pakistani foreign minister arrived only after Jaishankar delivered his statement and leftthe room.
When asked about being late for the meeting, Qureshi said he doesn't want to sit with the Indian minister as a protest over Kashmir.
Jaishankar said, "No" when asked to comment on the absence of his Pakistani counterpart during his opening statement.
Updated Date: Sep 27, 2019 20:35:06 IST
Highlights
Terror is an issue faced by the entire world, says Modi
At UN peacekeeping missions, India has sacrificed the most, Modi said. "We are the people who have sent out a message of peace to the world. Terror is not an issue pertaining to one country, but a challenge faced by the entire world and mankind," he said.
A world that is divided by terror is opposing the principles on which UN was founded. "In the current situation, a divided world on terrorism will not bear any results," Modi said.
India's dreams are ones that apply to other developing nations as well
"We believe in collective action for collective good. We believe in sabka saath, sabka vishwas, sabka vikas (collective growth and trust)," Modi said.
The efforts that are being to achieve our dreams are ones shared by the entire world - every country, every society, the Prime Minister said. My faith strengthens when I think of those countries which are working hard to achieve their target, he added.
Narendra Modi lists the rapid progress being witnessed in India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the people of India got him and his party with a thumping majority, giving him an opportunity to speak at UNGA, which is important because the entire world is celebrating the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.
"When a developing country completes the world’s biggest cleanliness campaign, builds more than 11 crore toilets, it delivers an inspiring message to the world," he said.
He added that India is running the biggest public health scheme and executed the largest financial inclusion programme. When a developing nation starts a digital campaign to give na identity to each of its citizens, the entire world looks on, Modi said.
"In the next five years, we are going to build 1,25,000 kms of roads. India is a great culture that is thousands of years old. It has encompassed universal dreams, our culture focuses on seeing divinity in every being. As a result, public welfare is embedded in our cultural values," says Modi.
"I want to tell this gathering that even as I speak, a mega campaign to eradicate single-use plastic from the country. Water conservation is being given importance apart from joining 15 crore households with water supply," Modi said in his General Assembly address in New York.
"By 2022, we will build 2 crore homes for the poor. The world might have asked for time till 2030 for tuberculosis eradication, we look at doing the same by 2025," he said.
Where to watch Modi's General Assembly address
Narendra Modi's speech at the UNGA will be live telecast on the United Nations TV. The official handle of the United Nations would be live streaming PM Modi's UNGA speech. The prime minister's address to the UNGA would also be live-streamed on the official Twitter handles of Modi, PMO and MEA India.
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES
19:51 (IST)
Terror is an issue faced by the entire world, says Modi
At UN peacekeeping missions, India has sacrificed the most, Modi said. "We are the people who have sent out a message of peace to the world. Terror is not an issue pertaining to one country, but a challenge faced by the entire world and mankind," he said.
A world that is divided by terror is opposing the principles on which UN was founded. "In the current situation, a divided world on terrorism will not bear any results," Modi said.
19:49 (IST)
Modi announces formation of coalition to build disaster-resistant infrastructure
Natural disasters all over the world have increased due to global warming, Modi said, inviting the world to participate in the Save Climate campaign.
India is instituting the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure to make infrastructure that will be the least-affected by disasters, Narendra Modi said at the General Assembly.
19:44 (IST)
India's dreams are ones that apply to other developing nations as well
"We believe in collective action for collective good. We believe in sabka saath, sabka vishwas, sabka vikas (collective growth and trust)," Modi said.
The efforts that are being to achieve our dreams are ones shared by the entire world - every country, every society, the Prime Minister said. My faith strengthens when I think of those countries which are working hard to achieve their target, he added.
19:41 (IST)
Narendra Modi lists the rapid progress being witnessed in India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the people of India got him and his party with a thumping majority, giving him an opportunity to speak at UNGA, which is important because the entire world is celebrating the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.
"When a developing country completes the world’s biggest cleanliness campaign, builds more than 11 crore toilets, it delivers an inspiring message to the world," he said.
He added that India is running the biggest public health scheme and executed the largest financial inclusion programme. When a developing nation starts a digital campaign to give na identity to each of its citizens, the entire world looks on, Modi said.
"In the next five years, we are going to build 1,25,000 kms of roads. India is a great culture that is thousands of years old. It has encompassed universal dreams, our culture focuses on seeing divinity in every being. As a result, public welfare is embedded in our cultural values," says Modi.
"I want to tell this gathering that even as I speak, a mega campaign to eradicate single-use plastic from the country. Water conservation is being given importance apart from joining 15 crore households with water supply," Modi said in his General Assembly address in New York.
"By 2022, we will build 2 crore homes for the poor. The world might have asked for time till 2030 for tuberculosis eradication, we look at doing the same by 2025," he said.
19:33 (IST)
Where to watch Modi's General Assembly address
Narendra Modi's speech at the UNGA will be live telecast on the United Nations TV. The official handle of the United Nations would be live streaming PM Modi's UNGA speech. The prime minister's address to the UNGA would also be live-streamed on the official Twitter handles of Modi, PMO and MEA India.
19:28 (IST)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address General Assembly shortly