Narendra Modi tweets Jaggi Vasudev's 'lucid explanation' of CAA; spiritual leader calls NRC 'normal procedure', slams violent protests

Amid nationwide ongoing protests over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday took to Twitter to post an explainer video by spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, which details various aspects of legislation. In the video, Jaggi Vasudev has described the passage of CAA as "too little compassion coming too late."

Do hear this lucid explanation of aspects relating to CAA and more by @SadhguruJV. He provides historical context, brilliantly highlights our culture of brotherhood. He also calls out the misinformation by vested interest groups. #IndiaSupportsCAA https://t.co/97CW4EQZ7Z — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 30, 2019

In the video, Jaggi Vasudev states that any foreigner, belonging from any religion can take citizenship through normal procedures. Taking note of the recent violent protests, the spiritual leader said he was surprised to see students behave in such a manner and said they were behaving like "illiterate people by indulging in violence".

He also pointed out that the Centre failed to explain and communicate the facts of the law to the citizens, which led to 'other people' misleading masses and labelling the act as 'anti-Muslim'. He further added that the National Register of Citizens is a normal procedure that should be carried out in all nations. According to Jaggi Vasudev, registering citizens in a 'necessity' in any country.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.