Narendra Modi turns 71: What keeps PM fit? Check details of his diet and exercise here

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a true example when it comes to age being called just a number. Modi, who is celebrating his 71st birthday today, 17 September, is also known for keeping himself active and fit despite staying so busy.

To keep himself healthy and energetic, he follows a very strict diet. Rather than going for rich or spicy food, he prefers having simple Gujarati food. Among the many dishes, Khichdi is his favourite. Also, to balance his food and appetite Modi eats a cup of curd every day.

"I also eat mushrooms from Himachal Pradesh. It is full of many qualities," Modi once said in an interview, as per DNA. Besides, the scientific name of the mushroom mentioned by Modi is Macrula exulenta. Further in the interaction, Modi also stated that parathas are his weekly diet as it is nutritious.

Modi has been deemed to be one of the biggest supporters and proponents of Yoga. He is a strong devotee of yoga and believes that it provides physical and mental health benefits.

In his daily routine, Modi begins his day with meditation, walking and yoga in the morning. Along with simple exercises, he also practises various Surya Namaskar, yogasanas and Pranayama.

Also, on International Yoga Day (21 June), Modi highlighted the importance of practising yoga, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. Apart from practising among the youth on the special day, he addressed the event and prayed for the health and well-being of people around the world.

For the unversed, on 11 December, 2014, the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) had announced 21 June as 'International Day of Yoga'. This declaration came months after Modi had proposed the idea.

Despite being above 70-years of age, Modi considers fasting to be of great importance in his life. He believes that fasting is a very good technique to purify the body.

In 2012, Modi reportedly had revealed that he has been fasting for Navratri for 35 years. Surprisingly in 2014, during his United States visit, Modi did not break his tradition or practise and had only lemonade at that time.