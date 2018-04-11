Narendra Modi to visit Tamil Nadu tomorrow: PM to inaugurate Def Expo-2018, infrastructure projects

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Thursday inaugurate Def Expo-2018 in Tamil Nadu, besides several public infrastructure projects.

He will also visit the Cancer Institute, Adyar in Chennai and will inaugurate a variety of infrastructure projects there, including a palliative care centre, day care centre and nurses quarter during his day-long visit, an official statement said.

Modi is observing a day-long fast on Thursday along with other BJP MPs to protest the washout of Parliament's budget session.

Sources had on Tuesday said that while observing the fast, he will not disturb his daily official routine.

The tag line of DefExpo this year is “‘India: The Emerging Defence Manufacturing Hub” to showcase India's capability in export of defence systems and components, the statement said.