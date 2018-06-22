Football world cup 2018

Narendra Modi to visit Madhya Pradesh tomorrow: PM to launch development projects, inaugurate urban transport scheme

India Press Trust of India Jun 22, 2018 15:55:33 IST

Bhopal: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive on Saturday on a one-day visit during which he will launch several development projects, an official said on Friday.

Modi will dedicate the Mohanpura Irrigation Project in Rajgarh district to the people of the state and also inaugurate several other projects, including an urban transport scheme named 'Sutra Seva" in Indore, a public relations officer (PRO) said.

File image of Prime MInister Narendra Modi. Twitter @BJP4India

The prime minister will land at Bhopal's Raja Bhoj Airport around 12 pm and then leave for Mohanpura and thereafter to Indore to take part in various programmes, the official said.

"The prime minister will dedicate the Mohanpura irrigation project worth Rs 3,866 crore to the people of the state. This project, which includes a dam and a canal system, would benefit 727 villages in Madhya Pradesh," he said.

Thereafter, Modi will head to Indore to dedicate the development works worth Rs 4713.75 crore at a programme.

He will also felicitate the winners of cleanliness survey – Swachh Survekshan 2018. He will give away awards to the representatives of Indore, Bhopal and Chandigarh, the cities that secured top three positions in the survey, the official said.

Modi will also inaugurate the state government's urban transport scheme named 'Sutra Seva' at Indore's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

This economical bus service – 'Sutra Seva: MP Ki Apni Bus' – is being introduced in 20 selected cities of the state.

The Urban Development and Housing Department will make the bus service available inside and outside the cities under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) scheme through private partnership.

In the first phase of 'Sutra Seva', 127 buses will start plying in four municipal corporation cities – Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur and Chhindwara – and in two municipal council towns – Guna and Bhind, the official said.

The 'griha pravesh' (house warming ceremony) of all 1,00,219 beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana will be performed simultaneously across the state.

The prime minister will also dedicate 23 development projects undertaken at a cost of Rs 278.26 crore in Indore, Bhopal, Jabalpur, Gwalior and Ujjain under the Smart City Mission, the official said.

During the progamme, Modi will also inaugurate drinking water schemes for 14 urban areas. These places are: Dharampuri Municipal Council (Dhar district), Raisen Municipal Council, Begumganj, Obaidullaganj, Berasia (Bhopal), Athner (Betul), Badhvad (Ratlam), Dindori, Lakhnadon (Seoni), Narsinghpur, Sabalgarh, Bamor, Poursa (Morena) and Bamouri (Shahdol), he said.

Parks developed under the AMRUT Yojana in 10 urban areas, including Khandwa, Burhanpur, Khargone, Sehore, Hoshangabad, Bhopal, Pithampur, Guna, Gwalior and Rewa, will also be dedicated to the people during the programme.

Madhya Pradesh is going to polls by the end of this year


Updated Date: Jun 22, 2018 15:55 PM

