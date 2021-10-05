The PMO said Modi will digitally hand over keys of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana - Urban (PMAY-U) houses to 75,000 beneficiaries in 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh and will also interact with them virtually

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate 'Azadi@75 New Urban India: Transforming Urban Landscape' conference-cum-expo on Tuesday in Lucknow and also launch many development projects.

According to Hindustan Times, Modi is expected to watch the Ayodhya masterplan and futuristic 3D model of the temple town, envisioned as a global spiritual and tourism destination by 2047, at the three-day Urban Conclave being hosted by Uttar Pradesh’s (UP) urban development department on 5 October.

The development model will be placed at the centre of the UP pavilion which carries the theme — Naye Bharat Ka Naya Uttar Pradesh Badla Nagriya Parivesh, reports Times Of India. Governor Anandiben Patel along with chief minister Yogi Adityanath is also expected to be present during the event.

The PMO said Modi will digitally hand over keys of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana - Urban (PMAY-U) houses to 75,000 beneficiaries in 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh and will also interact with them virtually.

He will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of 75 urban development projects of the state under Smart Cities Mission and AMRUT; flag off 75 buses under FAME-II for seven cities — Lucknow, Kanpur, Varanasi, Prayagraj, Gorakhpur, Jhansi and Ghaziabad — and release a coffee table book encompassing 75 projects implemented under various flagship missions of the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

Modi will also walk through the three exhibitions being set up in the expo, the PMO said, adding that he will also announce the setting up of Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Chair in Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University, Lucknow.

The PMO noted that the conference-cum-expo is being organised by the ministry between 5-7 October as part of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'. It is themed on transforming the urban landscape with a specific focus on the transformative changes brought about in Uttar Pradesh.

All states and Union Territories will participate in the event, which will help in experience sharing, commitment and direction for further action, it said.

Modi's visit to the poll-bound state comes amid a tense situation in Lakhimpur Kheri following violence that has left eight persons killed.