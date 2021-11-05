Narendra Modi to visit Kedarnath Temple today, inaugurate infrastructure projects worth Rs 130 crore

The prime minister will start his visit to the hilly state with the inauguration of the Samadhi of Adi Shankaracharya

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the Kedarnath Temple today.

The prime minister will start his visit with prayers at the Kedarnath temple, followed by the inauguration of the Samadhi of Adi Shankaracharya, which has been reconstructed after its destruction in the 2013 Uttarakhand floods.

"We will all welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PM Modi will reach here in the morning. He will do the Maha Rudra Abhishek and pray for the welfare of the nation. He will also unveil the statue of Adi Shankaracharya,” Bagish Ling, a priest of Kedarnath Temple, told news agency ANI.

According to reported information, Narendra Modi will also unveil a 12-foot statue of Guru Shankaracharya. Hindustan Times reports that the statue weighs 35 tonnes and it has been built by Mysuru-based sculptors.

The state’s Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also posted about the PM's scheduled visit on Twitter, stating: “The Samadhi site of Adi Guru Shankaracharya has been completed. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate it tomorrow. Along with this, Saraswati Ghat, the residence of the pilgrimage priests, has also been ready, which will be dedicated tomorrow. PM will reach here at 6:30 am”.

The prime minister will also inaugurate key infrastructure projects worth Rs 130 crore, including Saraswati Retaining Wall Aasthapath and Ghats, Mandakini Retaining Wall Aasthapath, Tirth Purohit Houses, and Garud Chatti bridge on river Mandakini.

He is also scheduled to address a public rally during his visit.

Modi's visit comes two months before the state is scheduled to go for polls.

