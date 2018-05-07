You are here:
Narendra Modi to make two-day visit to Nepal this week; Kathmandu to organise civic reception to honour PM

India PTI May 07, 2018 10:33:19 IST

Kathmandu: Kathmandu's local governing body will hold a civic reception in honour of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Nepal this week.

Modi is paying a two-day state visit to Nepal on 11-12 May at the invitation of his Nepalese counterpart KP Sharma Oli.

Kathmandu Metropolitan City mayor Bidya Sundar Shakya will read out the letter of felicitation to be handed over to Modi and hand over a symbolic key to him during the civic reception, according to deputy mayor Hariprabha Khadgi Shrestha.

File image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. AP

“Handing over a symbolic key has a historic and cultural importance," she said, adding Oli will also attend the function.

KMC will also present a special gift to Modi along with the letter of felicitation printed on traditional painting. The reception will be organised at City Hall in Kathmandu.

A grand welcome gate decorated with national flags of Nepal and India as well as posters of Oli and Modi will also be installed near the venue.

KMC has already started work for beautification of different places in the city ahead of Modi's visit. Some of the works being carried out by KMC include blacktopping major roads, painting city walls and planting new flowers and shrubs along major routes.

Prior to his arrival in Kathmandu, Modi will visit Janaki Temple in Janakpur situated in southern Nepal and Muktinath Temple situated in Mustang district of northwest Nepal on Friday.

In Janakpur, the provincial government will separately organise a civic reception in honour of Modi before he flies to Mustang and Kathmandu.


Updated Date: May 07, 2018 10:33 AM

