Narendra Modi to lay foundation stone for four laning of two major highways in Maharashtra today

The highways will have dedicated walkways for ‘Palkhi’ on either side and will be built at an estimated costs of more than Rs 6,000 crore and Rs 4,000 crore respectively

In an effort to facilitate the movement of devotees to Pandharpur, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for four laning of five sections of Shri Sant Dnyaneshawar Maharaj Palkhi Marg (NH-965) and three sections of Shri Sant Tukaram Maharaj Palkhi Marg (NH-965G) in Maharashtra, on Monday at 3.30 pm via video conferencing. Dedicated walkways for ‘Palkhi’ will be constructed on either side of these national highways, providing hassle free and safe passage to devotees.

Will lay the foundation stone for the four laning of sections of Shri Sant Dnyaneshawar Maharaj Palkhi Marg and Shri Sant Tukaram Maharaj Palkhi Marg. Dedicated walkways for Palkhis will be constructed for the benefit of pilgrims. Various road projects will also be inaugurated. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 7, 2021

About 221 km of Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj Palkhi Marg from Diveghat to Mohol and about 130 km of Sant Tukaram Maharaj Palkhi Marg from Patas to Tondale – Bondale, will be four laned with dedicated walkways for ‘Palkhi’ on either side, at estimated costs of more than Rs 6,690 crore and about Rs 4,400 crore respectively.

“Pandharpur has a special place in the hearts and minds of many. The temple there draws people from all sections of society, from all over India. I will join a programme relating to Pandharpur's infra needs,” Modi said in a tweet on Sunday.

During the event, the prime minister will also dedicate to the nation more than 223 km of completed and upgraded road projects, constructed with an estimated cost of over Rs 1180 crore at different national highways for boosting connectivity to Pandharpur. These projects include Mhaswad - Piliv - Pandharpur (NH 548E), Kurduwadi - Pandharpur (NH 965C), Pandharpur - Sangola (NH 965C), Tembhurni-Pandharpur section of NH 561A and Pandharpur - Mangalwedha - Umadi section of NH 561A.

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari and Chief Minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray will be present on the occasion.