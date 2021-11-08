India

Narendra Modi to lay foundation stone for four laning of two major highways in Maharashtra today

The highways will have dedicated walkways for ‘Palkhi’ on either side and will be built at an estimated costs of more than Rs 6,000 crore and Rs 4,000 crore respectively

FP Staff November 08, 2021 08:11:48 IST
Narendra Modi to lay foundation stone for four laning of two major highways in Maharashtra today

File image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ANI

In an effort to facilitate the movement of devotees to Pandharpur, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for four laning of five sections of Shri Sant Dnyaneshawar Maharaj Palkhi Marg (NH-965) and three sections of Shri Sant Tukaram Maharaj Palkhi Marg (NH-965G) in Maharashtra, on Monday at 3.30 pm via video conferencing. Dedicated walkways for ‘Palkhi’ will be constructed on either side of these national highways, providing hassle free and safe passage to devotees.

About 221 km of Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj Palkhi Marg from Diveghat to Mohol and about 130 km of Sant Tukaram Maharaj Palkhi Marg from Patas to Tondale – Bondale, will be four laned with dedicated walkways for ‘Palkhi’ on either side, at estimated costs of more than Rs 6,690 crore and about Rs 4,400 crore respectively.

“Pandharpur has a special place in the hearts and minds of many. The temple there draws people from all sections of society, from all over India. I will join a programme relating to Pandharpur's infra needs,” Modi said in a tweet on Sunday.

During the event, the prime minister will also dedicate to the nation more than 223 km of completed and upgraded road projects, constructed with an estimated cost of over Rs 1180 crore at different national highways for boosting connectivity to Pandharpur. These projects include  Mhaswad - Piliv - Pandharpur (NH 548E), Kurduwadi  -  Pandharpur  (NH 965C), Pandharpur - Sangola (NH 965C), Tembhurni-Pandharpur section of NH 561A and Pandharpur - Mangalwedha - Umadi section of NH 561A.

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari and Chief Minister of  Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray  will be present on the occasion.

Updated Date: November 08, 2021 08:11:48 IST

TAGS:

also read

Amit Shah says Narendra Modi most successful PM since Independence, hails Gujarat governance model
India

Amit Shah says Narendra Modi most successful PM since Independence, hails Gujarat governance model

Shah also said that Modi who developed Gujarat as a model state was chosen by the BJP as a prime ministerial candidate at a time when the country was facing a severe leadership crisis

Narendra Modi to hold meeting with DMs of 40 districts with low COVID-19 vaccine coverage
India

Narendra Modi to hold meeting with DMs of 40 districts with low COVID-19 vaccine coverage

The meeting will include districts with less than 50 percent coverage of the first dose and low coverage of the second dose of the vaccine

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in UK for COP26 summit; here's what to expect
India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in UK for COP26 summit; here's what to expect

This will be the first in-person meeting between Modi and Johnson after the UK prime minister cancelled his visit to India twice earlier this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic