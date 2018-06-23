Narendra Modi to launch several development projects in Madhya Pradesh today, including transport and drinking water schemes

Bhopal: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in Bhopal on Saturday on a one-day visit, during which he will launch several development projects.

Modi will dedicate the Mohanpura Irrigation Project in Rajgarh district to the people of the state and also inaugurate several other projects, including an urban transport scheme named 'Sutra Seva' in Indore, a government public relations officer said.

The prime minister will land at Bhopal's Raja Bhoj Airport around noon and then leave for Mohanpura. He will visit Indore to take part in various programmes, the official said.

"The prime minister will dedicate the Mohanpura irrigation project worth Rs 3,866 crore to the people of the state. This project, which includes a dam and a canal system, will benefit 727 villages in Madhya Pradesh," he said.

Modi will then head to Indore to inaugurate development works worth Rs 4,713.75 crore at a programme.

He will also felicitate the winners of cleanliness survey, Swachh Survekshan 2018. He will present awards to the representatives of Indore, Bhopal and Chandigarh — the cities that secured the top three positions in the survey — the official said.

The prime minister will also inaugurate the state government's urban transport scheme, 'Sutra Seva', at Indore's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. This economical bus service — 'Sutra Seva: MP Ki Apni Bus' — is being introduced in 20 selected cities of Madhya Pradesh.

The Urban Development and Housing Department will make the bus service available both in and beyond the cities under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) scheme through private partnerships. In the first phase of 'Sutra Seva', 127 buses will ply in four municipal corporation cities — Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur and Chhindwara — and in two municipal council towns — Guna and Bhind — the official said.

The 'griha pravesh' (house warming ceremony) of all 1,00,219 beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana will be performed simultaneously across the state.

The prime minister will also dedicate 23 development projects undertaken at a cost of Rs 278.26 crore in Indore, Bhopal, Jabalpur, Gwalior and Ujjain under the Smart City Mission, the official said.

During the programme, Modi will inaugurate drinking water schemes for 14 urban areas. These include the Dharampuri Municipal Council (Dhar district), Raisen Municipal Council, Begumganj, Obaidullaganj, Berasia (Bhopal), Athner (Betul), Badhvad (Ratlam), Dindori, Lakhnadon (Seoni), Narsinghpur, Sabalgarh, Bamor, Poursa (Morena) and Bamouri (Shahdol), he said.

Parks developed under the AMRUT scheme in 10 urban areas, including Khandwa, Burhanpur, Khargone, Sehore, Hoshangabad, Bhopal, Pithampur, Guna, Gwalior and Rewa, will also be dedicated to the people during the programme.

Assembly elections are scheduled to be held in Madhya Pradesh by end 2018.