Narendra Modi to launch NCC alumni association, become its first member on 19 November in Jhansi

The prime minister will also launch 100 new Sainik schools and dedicate eight programmes and projects to the nation at the event

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the National Cadet Corps Alumni Association in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi on 19 November and will be the first member of the association, Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar said on Monday.

Kumar also informed that the prime minister will also dedicate eight programmes and projects to the nation, which would include 100 Sainik Schools which would be started in the next two years.

PM Narendra Modi will launch the National Cadet Corps Alumni Association in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh on November 19 and will be the first member of the association: Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar pic.twitter.com/895qQqm4Rx — ANI (@ANI) November 15, 2021

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the National Cadet Corps Alumni Association. This will help the former cadets of the organisation to keep in touch with it. PM Narendra Modi would be the first member of the NCC alumni association to be launched on 19 November in Jhansi," the defence secretary said.

He informed that 1,283 schools in border and coastal districts will have the NCC.

"896 schools in border areas, 255 in coastal areas and 132 in stations where Indian Air Force is present," he added.

NCC history

The NCC is considered as the youth wing of the Indian Armed Forces and has its headquarters in New Delhi, India.

According to the website, the NCC aims at "developing character, comradeship, discipline, a secular outlook, the spirit of adventure and ideals of selfless service amongst young citizens".

Needless to say, the NCC also provides an environment conducive to motivating young Indians to join the armed forces.

With inputs from ANI