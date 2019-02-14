Narendra Modi to launch annual assistance scheme of Rs 6,000 for farmers on 24 Feb in Gorakhpur

Gorakhpur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate on 24 February the government scheme to give Rs 6,000 annual financial assistance to farmers, which was announced in the Interim Budget, a senior BJP leader said Wednesday.

The first installment of Rs 2,000 will be credited in farmers' accounts by the prime minister at the proposed Kisan Maha Adhiveshan at Fertilizer ground in Gorakhpur, BJP zonal vice president Satyendra Sinha said.

Sinha, however, did not give the number of farmers who will receive the money on the day the scheme is launched.

The two-day farmers' conclave will be inaugurated by BJP president Amit Shah on February 23.

On Wednesday, BJP state president Sunil Bansal, along with party MPs and MLAs, took stock of preparation at the rally ground.

"PM Modi will inaugurate the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojna, announced in the Budget, under which the first installment of Rs 2,000 will be credited in farmers' account. There will be a huge rush of over 7,000 farmers from Gorakhpur and surrounding districts, for which the preparation is n in full swing," said Sinha.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme, farmers cultivating up to two hectares (5 acres) will get a direct cash support of Rs 6,000 annually, payable in three equal installments of Rs 2,000 each.

Special transport arrangements have been made to ferry farmers from different areas to the rally ground, Sinha said.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party district president Prahlad Yadav hit out at proposed rally by Modi, saying, "In 2016, from the same fertilizer ground, the PM had laid the foundation stone for two key projects in Gorakhpur — the AIIMS and Fertilizer factory — both of which have not been completed even three years after announcement."

