Narendra Modi to inaugurate Buddha Jayanti celebrations tomorrow, will pay respects to Buddhist relics at IGI stadium

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Buddha Jayanti celebrations organised by the Ministry of Culture in collaboration with the International Buddhist Confederation (IBC) on 30 April, according to a statement.

A conglomerate of Buddhist institutions will come together to showcase the various facets of Buddhist traditions.

"The PM and other dignitaries will pay their respects to the sacred relics specially brought for the occasion from the National Museum to the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium. He will also offer Sangha Dana to the venerated Sangha," the statement said.

Modi had in 2015 announced that Buddha Jayanti Day would be commemorated and celebrated as an annual event by the nation.

Accordingly, an organising committee was set up to oversee the celebrations under the chairpersonship of Minister of State for Culture Mahesh Sharma with Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju as co-chairperson.

Ven Dr Dhammapiya, secretary general of the International Buddhist Confederation (IBC), a global umbrella Buddhist body headquartered in New Delhi, is the convener of the organising committee in India.