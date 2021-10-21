Narendra Modi to inaugurate 806-bedded Infosys made ‘Vishram Sadan’ today

The facility, located at the National Cancer Institute in the Jhajjar campus of AIIMS-Delhi, is aimed at providing air-conditioned accommodation to the attendants of cancer patients

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate today the Infosys Foundation made 806-bedded Vishram Sadan at National Cancer Institute (NCI) in Jhajjar Campus of AIIMS New Delhi at 10:30 am via video conferencing.

The 806-bed Vishram Sadan has been constructed by the Infosys Foundation as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative.

It is aimed at providing air-conditioned accommodation to the attendants of cancer patients, who often have to stay in hospitals for long duration, the PMO said in a statement.

Built at the cost of about Rs 93 crore, it is located in close proximity to the hospital and OPD Blocks of the NCI.

Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Mansukh Mandaviya Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, and Chairperson of Infosys Foundation, Sudha Murthy, will also be present on the occasion.

The NCI in Jhajjar (Haryana), is an integral part of AIIMS, New Delhi, and is dedicated towards cancer care.

This is the second campus of the AIIMS Delhi.

The NCI in Jhajjar has 710 patient care beds dedicated to cancer prevention, treatment, research and education.

With inputs from PTI