Football world cup 2018

associate sponsors

Llyod
HDFC
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Narendra Modi to discuss defence, security, strategic cooperation with Bhutan's Tshering Tobay in New Delhi today

India Press Trust of India Jul 06, 2018 13:27:50 IST

New Delhi: Talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bhutanese counterpart Tshering Tobgay are underway, during which defence, security and strategic cooperation between the two neighbouring countries are expected to be discussed.

Tobgay, who arrived in New Delhi on a three-day visit on Thursday, met Modi at the Hyderabad House.

"Exemplary relationship worth celebrating! PM @narendramodi welcomes Prime Minister of #Bhutan @tsheringtobgay to India during the Golden Jubilee Year of our relationship, which is based on shared perceptions, utmost trust, goodwill and understanding," Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj had called on Tobgay on Thursday and discussed ways to deepen the bilateral cooperation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Bhutanese counterpart Tshering Tobay. Twitter @MEAIndia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Bhutanese counterpart Tshering Tobay. Twitter @MEAIndia

In their talks, Modi and Tobgay are also expected to deliberate on the situation at the Doka La tri-junction, the site of 73-day-long standoff between Indian and Chinese armies last year.

In February, Tobgay had visited Guwahati to participate in an investors' summit on the sidelines of which he and Modi had held talks.

Troops of India and China were locked in a 73-day-long standoff in Doka La from 16 June last year after the Indian side stopped construction of a road at the disputed Doka La tri-junction by the Chinese army.

Bhutan and China have a dispute over Doka La. The face-off ended on 28 August. China and Bhutan are engaged in talks over the resolution of the dispute in the area.


Updated Date: Jul 06, 2018 13:27 PM

Also Watch

Firstpost in Russia: Moscow to St. Petersburg, on a free World Cup train
  • Monday, July 2, 2018 Social Media Star: Richa Chadha, Kunal Kamra talk about their political views, and why they speak their mind
  • Tuesday, June 26, 2018 It's A Wrap: Swara Bhasker talks about Veere Di Wedding and Twitter trolls, in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Tuesday, June 19, 2018 Rahul Gandhi turns 48: Congress chief, who once said 'power is poison', should focus on party rather than on 'hate Modi' mission
  • Monday, June 4, 2018 It's A Wrap: Bhavesh Joshi Superhero makers Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane in conversation with Parul Sharma

Also See




No Live Matches

- 06 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Uruguay
:
France
- 06 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
Brazil
:
Belgium
- 07 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Sweden
:
England
- 07 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
Russia
:
Croatia
- 10 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W57
:
W58
- 11 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W59
:
W60
- 14 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
L61
:
L62
- 15 Jul 2018, 08:30 PM
W61
:
W62



Social Media Star: Richa Chadha, Kunal Kamra talk about their political views, and why they speak their mind



Top Stories




Cricket Scores