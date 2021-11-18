Narendra Modi to deliver keynote address at The Sydney Dialogue today
An initiative of the Australian Strategic Policy Institute, the Sydney Dialogue is being held from 17 to 19 November
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver the keynote address at The Sydney Dialogue on Thursday on the theme India's technology evolution and revolution.
The Sydney Dialogue is being held from 17-19 November. It is an initiative of the Australian Strategic Policy Institute.
Modi will deliver the keynote address on 18 November around 9 am, the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement.
At around 9 AM tomorrow, 18th November, will be delivering the keynote address at The Sydney Dialogue. This forum focuses on new avenues of technology and how they can be leveraged for the good of our planet. @ASPI_org https://t.co/h2W6cex6Hn
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 17, 2021
He will speak on the theme of India's technology evolution and revolution, with the address being preceded by introductory remarks by Australian prime minister Scott Morrison.
The dialogue will bring together political, business and government leaders to debate, generate new ideas, and work towards common understandings of the opportunities and challenges posed by emerging and critical technologies.
The event will also witness keynote addresses by the Australian prime minister and former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe.
With inputs from PTI
