Narendra Modi to attend 'Arogya Manthan' in New Delhi today; event organised to mark completion of one year of Ayushman Bharat

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will preside over the valedictory function of 'Arogya Manthan', a two-day event organised by the National Health Authority, to mark the completion of one year of 'Ayushman Bharat' or 'Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana' (PM-JAY) on Tuesday.

The Prime Minister will launch a new mobile application of Ayushman Bharat as well as the 'Ayushman Bharat Start-Up Grand Challenge'. He will also release a commemorative stamp on the occasion. He will interact with select beneficiaries of the scheme and also visit an exhibition that will showcase the journey of the scheme over the past year.

The purpose of the 'Arogya Manthan' is to provide a platform for all the crucial stakeholders of PM-JAY to meet and discuss the challenges faced in the implementation of the scheme in the past year and to forge new understanding and pathways towards improving implementation.

The key recommendations of 'Arogya Manthan' will be presented on the occasion. 'Ayushman Bharat' was launched by the Prime Minister on 23 September 2018.