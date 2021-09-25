Narendra Modi to address UNGA session today: When, where and how to watch his speech

Talking about addressing the UNGA session, in a statement, Modi shared that his speech will focus on the “pressing global challenges” including the coronavirus pandemic, climate change

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to address the 76th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session today, 25 September. He has already reached New York to attend the session which had gone virtual last year due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

Before leaving for the United Nations, Modi said that this visit would be an occasion to make the Indo-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership stronger and consolidate ties with Australia and Japan.

After attending his first in-person Quad Summit and holding his first bilateral meeting with US President Joe Biden in the White House on Friday, 24 September, Modi left for New York from Washington. The Prime Minister's Office in a tweet said, "After a series of meetings in Washington DC, PM @narendramodi emplanes for New York City. He will be addressing the UNGA session there".

Talking about addressing the UNGA session, in a statement, Modi shared that his speech will focus on the “pressing global challenges” including the coronavirus pandemic, climate change, the need to combat terrorism, among other important issues.

After a series of meetings in Washington DC, PM @narendramodi emplanes for New York City. He will be addressing the UNGA session there. pic.twitter.com/V4njbyHOfr — PMO India (@PMOIndia) September 24, 2021

Theme of the 76th session of the UNGA:

This year, the theme is ‘Building Resilience through hope to recover from COVID-19 , rebuild sustainably, respond to the needs of the planet, respect the rights of people, and revitalise the United Nations.

Modi had last addressed the UNGA session in 2019.

When, where, and how to watch PM Modi’s address at the UN:

The UNGA proceedings will begin from 6.30 pm (IST) today, 25 September at the UN General Assembly hall. While Modi's speech will be live-streamed on various social media platforms from 7:30 pm (IST).

The UNGA speech is also likely to be live-streamed on Narendra Modi's YouTube channel. As always, various news channels will also telecast his speech LIVE.