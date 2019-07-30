Narendra Modi to address two-day orientation programme for newly elected BJP MPs on 3 August in Parliament

New Delhi: A two-day orientation programme for the 303 newly elected BJP MPs and the 78 Rajya Sabha MPs will be organised on 3 to 4 August in the Parliament library building with an aim to impart training and enhancing Parliamentary and public conduct to the MPs.

Prime minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the two-day event which is likely to be addressed by several other senior party leaders including BJP chief and home minister Amit Shah. The senior leaders will also try and inspire the new legislators to emulate best practices.

"Every year the party organises training programmes for its workers from the booth to top-level but due to elections, it could not be taken up this year. A training program for MPs of both the houses will be held on August 4-5 at Parliament," Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi told reporters after a meeting of the BJP parliamentary party.

In 2014, when the BJP came to power, such a training programme was organised for the newly-elected MPs in Haryana's Surajkund.

Joshi said in the current session of the Parliament both the houses have passed 15 bills with the government intending to pass 11 more bills in the rest seven sittings. The session will conclude on 7 August.

He said the Lok Sabha has passed six bills in the session which are yet to get the approval of the Rajya Sabha. The Upper House has passed four bills in the session.

"11 bills are pending. We are requesting the opposition parties to sit till long to pass these bills," he said.

Joshi said the session has so far been very productive and thanked the opposition parties for their cooperation.

"In recent history, it has been a big productive session and I thank all the opposition parties for their cooperation," he said.