Narendra Modi to address nation on Mann Ki Baat today; 53rd edition PM's first radio broadcast since Pulwama attack

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on the 53rd episode of his monthly radio-broadcast Mann Ki Baat on Sunday. It will be the second broadcast of the prime minister's Mann Ki Baat this year.

Sunday's episode will also be Modi's first radio address since the ghastly Pulwama terror attack which had shocked the entire nation.

The prime minister through his address on the radio aims to connect with the common man on a regular basis and inform them about the initiatives of the government and seek support in nation building and governance.

In the last edition of the radio broadcast, Modi had hailed the contribution of the Election Commission of India for continuously working towards strengthening the democracy and had also urged the youth of the country who have attained the age of 18 to register themselves as voters.

The programme will be broadcast on the entire network of All India Radio and Doordarshan at 11 am. Apart from it, the monthly radio programme will also be streamed on the YouTube channels of the Prime Minister's Office, information and broadcasting ministry.

PM @narendramodi to share his thoughts in #MannKiBaat today at 11 a.m. It will be broadcast on the entire network of @AkashvaniAIR, @DDNational. Programme will also be streamed live on YouTube channels of @PMOIndia , @MIB_India, @DDNewsLive . pic.twitter.com/vGqy2AGEST — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) February 24, 2019

