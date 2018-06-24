Narendra Modi to address nation on Mann ki Baat today; catch broadcast live on pmonradio.nic.in, NaMo app

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation through the 45th episode of his radio show Mann ki Baat on Sunday at 11 am.

All India Radio (AIR) and Doordarshan will broadcast his speech live, and other news channels will relay it, too. Although his original address will be in Hindi, Akashvani will broadcast the programme in regional languages immediately after the Hindi broadcast.

Listeners can also catch the programme on the YouTube channels of the Prime Minister's Office, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, AIR and DD News. The speech can also be followed live on the prime minister's official website, the Narendra Modi app, or by giving a missed call to 1922. One can also listen to the speech online by logging on to pmonradio.nic.in or tuning in to the Bharatiya Janata Party's the YouTube channel.

With the world having celebrated the 4th International Yoga Day on Thursday, it is likely the prime minister will talk about it during his radio address. In a speech in Dehradun, Modi had highlighted the benefits of yoga and said it has become a positive influence in the lives of millions across the world.

"Dehradun to Dublin, Shanghai to Chicago, Jakarta to Johannesburg, Himalayan highlands or sunburnt deserts, yoga is enriching millions of lives all over the world," he had said, adding that yoga has become the biggest mass movement across the globe in the quest for good health and well-being, "which is crucial to the creation of a peaceful world".

In the last edition of Mann ki Baat, Modi had urged schools and youth organisations to promote traditional Indian sports such as kho-kho and gilli-danda. He also warned people against the adverse effects of plastic and appealed to citizens to give up this low-grade material.

"I appeal to everyone to understand the importance of this theme," he had said. "Let us make sure that we don't use polythene and low-grade plastic as plastic pollution adversely affects nature, wildlife and even our health."