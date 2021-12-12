Narendra Modi to address bank deposit insurance programme today
As per an official statement from Prime Minsiter's Office, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, MoS Finance and RBI Governor will also be present on the occasion
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the function on 'Depositors First: Guaranteed Time-bound Deposit Insurance Payment up to Rs 5 Lakh' on Sunday at noon in Vigyan Bhawan, Delhi.
As per an official statement from Prime Minsiter's Office, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, MoS Finance and RBI Governor will also be present on the occasion.
"Deposit insurance covers all deposits such as savings, fixed, current, recurring deposits, etc. in all commercial banks, functioning in India. Deposits in State, Central and Primary cooperative banks, functioning in States/Union Territories are also covered," said the PMO.
"In a path-breaking reform, bank deposit insurance cover was enhanced from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 5 lakh," it added.
With deposit insurance coverage of Rs 5 lakh per depositor per bank, the number of fully protected accounts at end of the previous financial year constituted 98.1 per cent of the total number of accounts, as against the international benchmark of 80 per cent.
The first tranche of interim payments has been released by the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation recently, against claims received from depositors of 16 Urban Cooperative Banks which are under restrictions by RBI. Payout of over Rs 1,300 crore has been made to alternate bank accounts of over 1 lakh depositors against their claims, informed the PMO.
also read
Narendra Modi likely to visit UAE in January, expected to be PM's first trip abroad in 2022
If the plans were to materialise this would be the prime minister's fourth visit to the country. He visited UAE in August 2015, February 2018, and August 2019
Cryptocurreny and social media must be used to empower democracy, not undermine it: PM Modi
In a virtual address at the Summit for Democracy hosted by US President Joe Biden, Modi said India would be happy to share its expertise in holding free and fair elections
Narendra Modi to inaugurate FinTech leadership forum on 3 December
The forum will bring together the leading minds of the world in policy, business and technology to discuss and come up with actionable insight into how technology and innovation can be leveraged by the FinTech industry