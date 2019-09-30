You are here:
Narendra Modi to address IIT-Madras convocation ceremony, participate in prize distribution ceremony of Singapore-India Hackathon today

India Asian News International Sep 30, 2019 09:34:54 IST

  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Monday address the 56th annual convocation of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras

  • He will participate in the prize distribution ceremony of Singapore-India Hackathon and do a walkthrough of the exhibition on IIT-Madras research park start-ups

  • Earlier yesterday, Modi had sought ideas for the speech he will deliver at the convocation ceremony

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the 56th annual convocation of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras. He will also participate in the prize distribution ceremony of Singapore-India Hackathon and do a walkthrough of the exhibition on IIT-Madras research park start-ups.

Earlier yesterday, Modi had sought ideas for the speech he will deliver at the convocation ceremony.

"Tomorrow I would be in Chennai for the convocation ceremony of IIT Madras. I look forward to being with some of India's brightest minds. I also call upon all of you, especially IITians and IIT alumni to share their ideas for my speech. Do so on the Open Forum on the NaMo App," Modi had tweeted.

Updated Date: Sep 30, 2019 09:34:54 IST

