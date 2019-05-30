Co-presented by


You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

NaMo is all set to take oath as PM of India for his second term

India FP Staff May 30, 2019 18:06:27 IST

Updated Date: May 30, 2019 18:06:27 IST

Also See


Advertisement

fp-premium

Advertisement



World Cup 2019: Brett Lee underlines utility of left-arm sling bowler on Select Dugout



Top Stories


Advertisement

fp-mobile


Cricket Scores