Narendra Modi speech at Motera stadium: 'Long live India-US friendship'; PM says ties have strengthened under Donald Trump

Addressing the crowd at the Motera stadium in Ahmedabad for the "Namaste Trump" event, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed US President Donald Trump for deepening the India-US ties significantly and said that the visit was reflective of new chapter in bilateral ties of the two countries.

"India-US relations are no longer just another partnership. It is a far greater and closer relationship. One is 'land of the free' the other believes the world is one family. One feels proud of 'statue of liberty' the other feels proud of 'statue of unity'," he further said.

Recalling his "Howdy Modi" event in Houston in September, 2019, Modi said history was being repeated in Motera Stadium.

PM Narendra Modi: There is so much that we share, like shared values & ideals, a shared spirit of enterprise & innovation. Shared opportunities & challenges, shared hopes & aspirations pic.twitter.com/Ezz6EqHpcI — ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2020

"I was at the Howdy Modi event in Houston and today President Trump is beginning his historic trip to India with a visit to Ahmedabad. I welcome President Trump to the world's largest democracy. Though Motera is in Gujarat, the sentiments you see here are of India," Modi said.

"Five months ago, I started my US trip with 'Howdy Modi' and today my friend President Donald Trump is starting his Indian trip with 'Namaste Trump' here in Ahmedabad," the prime minister further said.

The bonhomie between the two world leaders was displayed once again when Modi hugged Trump at the stadium.

The 'Namaste Trump' event is based on the lines of 'Howdy Modi' programme that was addressed by Modi and Trump during the prime minister's trip to Houston in September, 2019.

At least, one lakh people have gathered at the Motera stadium for the event. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, Governor Acharya Devvrat and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly were also present at the stadium.

The US President arrived a short while ago in Ahmedabad with his wife Melania and a ministerial delegation that also included his daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner who serve as senior advisors to Trump.

Prior to this, Trump and Melania also paid a short stopover at Sabarmati Ashram and spun a Charkha, which is closely associated with India's freedom struggle and Mahatma Gandhi.

The dignitaries also had a look at the three monkeys of Mahatma Gandhi depicting moral gestures – see no evil, speak no evil, and hear no evil – at the ashram.

According to the itinerary, the US President in the evening will depart for Agra to catch a glimpse of the Taj Mahal, one of the seven wonders of the world, before sunset with his family.

With inputs from agencies

