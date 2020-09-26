Modi at UNGA Updates: How long will India be kept away from decision-making bodies at UN, asks PM?

Narendra Modi Speech at UNGA 2020 LIVE Updates: 'For how long will India be kept out of the decision-making structures of the United Nations?,' Modi asked

The sources said Modi's pre-recorded video statement is expected to be broadcast at the UN General Assembly hall in New York around 9 am local time (6.30 pm IST) and added that he is scheduled as the first speaker in the morning.

The UN General Assembly this year is largely being held online due to the coronavirus pandemic. Majority of world leaders are delivering pre-recorded speeches at the summit in New York.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to deliver a virtual address at the annual UN General Assemblyon Saturday, official sources said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the first speaker on Day 5 of the general debate at the United Nations General Assembly. However. the prime minister will not be physically present at the UN, instead a pre-recorded statement will be played. This system has been put in place in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

The general debate on the fifth day of the general debate at United Nations Genera Assembly has begun. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's pre-recorded video message is being aired right now. The prime minister's speech is expected to be 21 minutes long.

"On this historic occasion, I have come to this global platform to share the sentiments of 1.3 billion people of India," Modi said.

Congratulating the member nations at 75 years of Unite Nations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India is proud of the fact that it is one of the Founding Members of the United Nations.

"If we were to make an objective assesment of the performance of UN over the last 75 years, we see several stellar achievements. But at the same time, there are also several instances that point to the need for a serious introspection of the work of the United Nations," Modi said at the United Nations General Assembly.

"Reform in the responses, in the processes, and in the very character of the UN is the need of the hour. It is a fact that the faith & respect that the UN enjoys among the 1.3 billion people in India is unparalleled," Modi said.

"Over the last 8 to 9 months, the whole world has been battling the pandemic of the Coronavirus. Where is the United Nations in this joint fight against the pandemic? Where is its effective response?" Modi asked during his speech at UNGA.

"The people of India have been waiting for a long time for the process for the reforms of the United Nations to get completed. Today, people of India are concerned whether this reform-process will ever reach its logical conclusion. For how long will India be kept out of the decision-making structures of the United Nations?," Modi asked

"When we were strong, we were never a threat to the world, when we were weak, we never become a burden on the world. How long would a country have to wait particularly when the transformational changes happening in that country affect a large part of the world. India is that country, which in the course of maintaining peace, has lost the maximum number of its brave soldiers. Today every Indian, while seeing the contribution of India in UN, aspires for India’s expanded role in the United Nations," Modi said.

Using India's pandemic response as a case in point to bolster the above argument, the prime minister said that even during these very difficult times of the raging pandemic, the pharmaceutical industry of India has sent essential medicines to more than 150 countries.

"From India’s Neighbourhood First Policy to our Act East Policy, as well as idea of security & growth for all in the region, or our views towards the Indo Pacific region, we have always worked for the interests of humankind & not driven by our own self-interests," Modi said.

"As the largest vaccine producing country in the world, I want to give one more assurance to the global community today. India’s vaccine production and delivery capacity will be used to help all humanity in fighting this crisis," Modi said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to deliver a virtual address at the annual UN General Assembly on Saturday, official sources said.

The UN General Assembly this year is largely being held online due to the coronavirus pandemic. Majority of world leaders are delivering pre-recorded speeches at the summit in New York.

The sources said Modi's pre-recorded video statement is expected to be broadcast at the UN General Assembly hall in New York around 9 am local time (6.30 pm IST) and added that he is scheduled as the first speaker in the morning.

A few of the issues of priority for India at the ongoing 75th session of UN General Assembly will be to push for strengthening global action against terrorism, they said.

The sources said that India will pitch for more transparency in the process of listing and delisting of terror entities and individuals by the UN sanction committees.

Being one of the largest troop-contributing nations to the UN, India will also seek to engage intensively in finalising of mandates for the UN peacekeeping mission, they said.

The sources said that continuing with active engagement on issues relating to sustainable development and climate change will be another priority for India.

India will also highlight its role as a "pharmacy to the world" while elaborating on its contribution to global cooperation against COVID-19 by aiding more than 150 countries, they said.

The sources said India's role as a South-South development partner, especially in the context of the India-UN development partnership fund will also be explained at the summit.

India will also reiterate its commitment to the idea of global partnership under the sustainable development goals, including on climate change.

The sources said India's priorities will be to ensure inclusive and responsible solutions for international peace and security, effective response to international terrorism, new orientation for a reformed multilateral system, technology for all and streamlining of UN peacekeeping.