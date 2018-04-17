Narendra Modi says Sweden-India ready for 'win-win' partnership: Full text of PM's press statement in Stockholm

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his Swedish counterpart Stefan Lofven and the two leaders addressed the press jointly after holding bilateral talks. The two countries decided to strengthen their defence and security cooperation, and agreed on an innovation partnership for a "win-win" outcome. The prime minister thanked Lovfen and the Swedish people for extending him a warm welcome. He also said that Sweden remains a valued partner in India's Make in India initiative as he hoped that bilateral ties between the two nations will touch new heights.

Earlier in the day, Modi called on Sweden's King Carl XVI Gustaf at the Royal Palace here and the two leaders exchanged views on strengthening bilateral cooperation.

Following Tuesday's summit, a number of agreements across various sectors are expected to be signed.

This apart, Modi and Lofven will attend a round table of Swedish CEOs later on Tuesday.

India and Sweden will on Tuesday also co-host the first ever India-Nordic Summit, where, apart from Modi and Lofven, the Prime Ministers of the other four Nordic countries — Denmark, Finland, Iceland and Norway — will also be present.

Modi will hold separate bilateral meetings with the leaders of the other four Nordic countries on the sidelines of the summit.

The Indian Prime Minister arrived in Stockholm on Monday evening on the first leg of his three-nation tour of Europe that will also see him going to Britain and Germany.

This is the first prime ministerial visit from India to Sweden in 30 years after Rajiv Gandhi's visit in 1988.

After attending an Indian community event here late on Tuesday night, Modi will depart for London on the second leg of his tour.