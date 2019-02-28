Narendra Modi says 'India will live as one,... grow as one, fight and win as one' amidst tensions with Pakistan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday spoke to BJP's booth workers in a national address but also used the opportunity to assure the nation amidst the escalating tension between India and Pakistan.

Modi said that it was time to show resolve, support and faith in our armed forces and not let their morale drop down in times like these. He said that even though these are trying times as the enemy is trying to put obstacles in the way of India's growth, peace and prosperity, the nation will not stop at any cost. He said that no matter what the adversaries do, they can't stop the progress of India.

He said that all Indians will have to stand as one to shield the country against the terrorists' agenda to derail the nation's growth and bring it to a halt.

Modi remarked that "India will live as one, work as one, grow as one, fight as one and win as one." He also said that today he sees a new India which is much stronger, full of enthusiasm and has the will to do and die for the country.

The prime minister also highlighted the fact that how the world was standing with India in this hour of need and supporting its stand to defend itself.

Saying that he was grateful to the armed forces for risking their lives for the nation's security and guarding at the border and taking action beyond it as well, Modi reiterated that despite challenges and retaliation, India will continue to be on the path of progress and development. He said that in this, the 'booth soldiers' who are active citizens of the country will help as they will ensure they work day and night for continuing the growth process of India.

