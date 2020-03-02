Narendra Modi says he is considering 'giving up' accounts on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube on Sunday, 8 March

In a cryptic tweet on Monday evening, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he is considering "giving up" his accounts on various social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube on Sunday, 8 March. "Will keep you all posted," the tweet said.

This Sunday, thinking of giving up my social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & YouTube. Will keep you all posted. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 2, 2020

CNN-News18 reported that the move could be in preparation for a campaign by the Centre for International Women's Day, which also happens to fall on 8 March. However, the report quoted sources in the Prime Minister's Office as saying that more information will be disseminated in due course.

The prime minister's decision to leave social media comes days after a spate of violence gripped northeast Delhi over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and led to the deaths of at least 47 people.

Modi has 53.3 million followers on Twitter, 44 million followers on Facebook, and 35.2 million followers on Instagram.

