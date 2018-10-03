Narendra Modi receives UNEP Champion of the Earth award, highest environmental honour conferred by UN

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday received the United Nations' highest environmental honour, the 'UNEP Champion of the Earth' award, at a special ceremony in the Pravasi Bharatiya Kendra.

The award announced on 26 September, on the sidelines of 73rd UN General Assembly at New York City, was presented by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. The prime minister also addressed the gathering.

"Prime minister Modi has been selected in the leadership category for his pioneering work in championing the International Solar Alliance and for his unprecedented pledge to eliminate all single-use plastic in India by 2022," a statement had said earlier.

Awarded annually, the 'Champions of the Earth' prize is given to outstanding leaders from government, civil society and the private sector whose actions "have had a positive impact on the environment".