Narendra Modi reaches Gangtok for two-day visit; PM to inaugurate Sikkim's first airport today

Gangtok: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday evening arrived in Gangtok on a two-day visit to Sikkim, during which he will inaugurate the state's lone airport on Monday.

The prime minister reached Gangtok in an MI-8 chopper from Bagdogra and was received by Governor Ganga Prasad, Chief Minister Pawan Chamling and others at the Libing Army Helipad. He was given a gun salute by the army on arrival.

During the two-day visit, Modi will inaugurate the Pakyong Greenfield Airport, around 33 kilometres from Gangtok, on Monday. He will also address people at St Xavier's School in Pakyong after inaugurating the airport.

From the army helipad, the prime minister's entourage travelled around 5 kilometres to Raj Bhavan, where he will stay for the night.

A large number of people carrying colourful flags gathered at both sides of the road in rain to get a glimpse of the prime minister, who also waved them back from his vehicle. Later at Raj Bhavan, the prime minister met BJP leaders and representatives of various social organisations.