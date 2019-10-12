Narendra Modi plogs Kovalam Beach in Mamallapuram during morning walk, advises citizens to maintain cleanliness

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is in Mamallapuram right now for an informal summit with Chinese president Xi Jinping, released a video of his morning walk ritual on his Twitter profile, only that the prime minister could be seen cleaning the beach alongside.

In a series of tweets in keeping with his Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, the prime minister advised people to ensure cleanliness at public spaces. As the prime minister picked up the waste from the Kovalam beach in the ancient Tamil Nadu city, he said one must strive to stay fit and healthy.

Plogging at a beach in Mamallapuram this morning. It lasted for over 30 minutes.

Also handed over my ‘collection’ to Jeyaraj, who is a part of the hotel staff.

Let us ensure our public places are clean and tidy!

Let us also ensure we remain fit and healthy. pic.twitter.com/qBHLTxtM9y

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 12, 2019

The video showed the prime minister accumulating the litter, including plastic bottles and wrappers, from the beach and handing it over to a member of the hotel staff. Earlier on Saturday, the prime minister also released pictures of him going on a morning walk on the Mamallapuram beach.

Refreshing walk and exercises in Mamallapuram, along the scenic coast. pic.twitter.com/UjUq8FbVAv — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 12, 2019

In his latest Mann ki Baat address, Modi had lauded the efforts of Ripu Damanm, India's first plogger, and acknowledged his efforts towards both Swachh Bharat and the Fit India movement, News18 reported. He stayed overnight at Hotel Taj Fishermen's Cove for the two-day informal summit with the Chinese president.