Narendra Modi pays tribute to Bhagat Singh on freedom fighter's 111th birth anniversary

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid tribute to Bhagat Singh on his 111th birth anniversary.

The Prime Minister took to his official Twitter handle and said that Bhagat Singh's valour motivates millions of Indians across generations. "Shaheed Bhagat Singh's valour motivates millions of Indians across generations. I bow to this proud son of India on his Jayanti and join my fellow citizens in remembering his heroic deeds that contributed to India's freedom," he wrote.

शहीद-ए-आजम भगत सिंह को उनकी जयंती पर शत्-शत् नमन। Shaheed Bhagat Singh's valour motivates millions of Indians across generations. I bow to this proud son of India on his Jayanti and join my fellow citizens in remembering his heroic deeds that contributed to India’s freedom. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 28, 2018

Bhagat Singh was born in Banga village of Faisalabad district (previously called Lyallpur) now in Pakistan's Punjab province in 1907.

The revolutionary freedom fighter was a charismatic Indian socialist revolutionary whose two acts of dramatic violence against the British in India and execution at the age of 23 made him a folk hero of the Indian independence movement.

Bhagat Singh, who was hanged in the Lahore jail along with Shivaram Hari Rajguru and Sukhdev Thapar on 23 March 1931, left a strong impact during his lifetime.