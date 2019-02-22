Narendra Modi, Moon Jae-in hold talks on trade, investment defence and security; PM calls discussions 'productive'

Seoul: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and South Korean President Moon Jae-in held "productive talks" on Friday on enhancing bilateral cooperation in key areas including trade, investment, defence and security.

Modi, who is on a two-day visit to South Korea to strengthen India's strategic ties with the country, was accorded an official reception at the Blue House, the executive office and official residence of the South Korean President at Seoul. He also met First Lady Kim Jung-sook.

Addressing the media after the "productive talks" with President Moon, Prime Minister Modi said that South Korea is an important partner in India's economic transformation.

"Our trade and investment are growing," he said.

"PM Narendra Modi and Korean president Moon Jae-in held constructive talks on enhancing cooperation in trade and investment, defence and security, energy, space, start-ups and people-to-people exchanges,” tweeted Raveesh Kumar, spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs.

He also tweeted that seven documents were signed or exchanged, including on "cooperation in media, start-ups and police among others."

Modi is visiting South Korea on the invitation of President Moon Jae-in. This is his second visit to the Republic of Korea since 2015 and second summit meeting with Moon Jae-in.

After unveiling Mahatma Gandhi's bust, the prime minister met the mayor of South Korean city Gimhae and gifted him a Bodhi tree sapling as a mark of close ties between the two countries.

Important outcomes. 7 documents between #IndiaKorea were signed/exchanged in the presence of PM @narendramodi and President @moonriver365 including on cooperation in Media, Start-ups and Police among others. https://t.co/zG6RsZ5vJA pic.twitter.com/4S3D9oi3je — Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) February 22, 2019

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.