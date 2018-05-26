Narendra Modi made 40 trips since 2014: A list of countries visited, expenses incurred on chartered flights in four years

On Saturday, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP government in the Centre completed four years in power. During the four years, Modi led the government through several key decisions on foreign policy. India's foreign policy was pushed through multiple personal visits by the prime minister to countries around the world, from Pakistan and Bhutan to the United States and Israel.

"Under Modi, India redefined its approach to maintaining relationships with other countries. We have achieved new heights in bilateral relationships while keeping our focus on national interest intact," BJP president said in a press conference on Saturday.

Here is a compilation of all the foreign trips that Modi has officially taken since taking office on 26 May, 2014, and the corresponding expenditure incurred on chartered flights on each tour.