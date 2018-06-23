Football world cup 2018

Narendra Modi likely to inaugurate Delhi Metro's 11.2 km-long Mundka-Bahadurgarh corridor on Green Line tomorrow

India Press Trust of India Jun 23, 2018 08:47:57 IST

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to inaugurate the 11.2-kilometre-long fully-elevated Mundka-Bahadurgarh corridor of the Delhi Metro's Green Line on Sunday, sources said on Friday.

The Mundka-Bahadurgarh stretch, with seven stations, would be an extension of the existing Green Line (standard-gauge tracks) from Inderlok to Mundka.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the facility using remote control from the PMO on Sunday," a highly-placed source said.

File image of Delhi Metro. AFP

File image of Delhi Metro. AFP

Union Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Puri and Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar will attend the function in Bahadurgarh, the source said.

The services on the new corridor will begin from 4 pm on 24 June, they said.

The commissioner for metro rail safety (CMRS) has already given approval for starting passenger services.

After the opening of this corridor, the entire Inderlok-Bahadurgarh section would become 26.33 kilometres long.

With the opening of this section, the Delhi Metro network will expand to 288 kilometres with 208 stations.

This section will be metro's third line of connectivity to the neighbouring state of Haryana. Metro services are already operational in Gurugram and Faridabad.

"This entirely elevated section will not only connect the capital city with Bahadurgarh, but also provide connectivity to many outer Delhi areas of the western fringes of the city, such as Mundka, Ghevra and Tikri Kalan," the DMRC had earlier said.

In Delhi, stations will be Mundka Industrial Area, Ghevra, Tikri Kalan and Tikri Border, while in Haryana, it will be Modern Industrial Estate, Bus Stand and City Park.


Updated Date: Jun 23, 2018 08:47 AM

