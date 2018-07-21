You are here:
Narendra Modi likely to announce welfare schemes for farmers in Shahjahanpur today, hold fifth rally in UP in three weeks

India Press Trust of India Jul 21, 2018 12:10:38 IST

Shahjahanpur (Uttar Pradesh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a 'Kisan Kalyan Rally' in Shahjahanpur district of Uttar Pradesh on Saturday.

The rally in Roza area would be Modi's fifth public address in Uttar Pradesh in three weeks, indicating the importance of the state — which has 80 Lok Sabha seats — in BJP's calculations ahead of the 2019 general elections.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing an event in Uttar Pradesh . PTI

After reaching out to people in Azamgarh, Sant Kabir Nagar, Mirzapur and Varanasi, Prime Minister Modi's next destination is Shahjahanpur in central Uttar Pradesh.

The prime minister will arrive at the rally venue via Bareilly. He is likely to make announcements for the welfare of farmers, BJP district unit chief Rakesh Kumar Anaba said.

The district administration has made preparations to ensure a smooth conduct of the rally in view of the monsoon season. Waterproof tents have been installed, officials said.

BJP workers and leaders of eight districts and farmers are likely to attend the rally.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had convened a meeting of officials of eight districts while making preparation for the rally.


Updated Date: Jul 21, 2018 12:10 PM

