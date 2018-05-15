You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Narendra Modi-led NDA government has spent Rs 4,343 crore on publicity since coming to power, reveals RTI query

India PTI May 15, 2018 07:35:05 IST

The Narendra Modi government has spent Rs 4,343 crore on publicity since it came to power in May 2014, an agency under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has said in reply to a Right to Information (RTI) query.

File image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. AP

File image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. AP

The expenditure was incurred on advertisements in the print and electronic media as well as outdoor publicity, the central government agency said in response to the application filed by city-based RTI activist Anil Galgali.

The Bureau of Outreach Communication under the ministry said the government spent Rs 4,343.26 crore on advertising its programmes across media platforms.

This included Rs 1732.15 crore on advertisements in the print media (from 1 June 2014 to 7 December 2017) and Rs 2079.87 crore in the electronic media (from 1 June 2014 to 31 March 2018). A sum of Rs 531.24 crore was spent on outdoor publicity (June 2014 to January 2018), it said.

Tapan Sutradhar, financial advisor, Bureau of Outreach Communication, provided expenditure details on publicity campaigns from June 2014. "Print media included newspapers, magazines, while electronic media covered TV, Internet, radio, digital cinema, SMSs etc. Outdoor publicity included posters, banners, digital panels, hoardings, railway tickets etc," the reply stated.

The bureau was formed after merging three media units of the information and broadcasting ministry to ensure "credible, consistent and clear communication" by various wings of the government across media platforms.


Updated Date: May 15, 2018 07:35 AM

Also Watch

IPL 2018: Royal Challengers Bangalore eye revival against Chennai Super Kings as 'Cauvery Derby' comes back to life
  • Thursday, April 26, 2018 In the Kanjarbhat community, a campaign against 'virginity tests' is slowly gaining ground
  • Tuesday, April 24, 2018 It's A Wrap: Beyond the Clouds stars Ishaan Khatter, Malavika Mohanan in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, April 9, 2018 48 hours with Huawei P20 Pro: Triple camera offering is set to redefine smartphone imaging
  • Monday, April 16, 2018 Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore interview: Sports can't be anyone's fiefdom, we need an ecosystem to nurture raw talent

Also See






Raazi stars Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal and director Meghna Gulzar discuss their upcoming film



Top Stories




Cricket Scores